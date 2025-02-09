RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shameless: Swati Maliwal on Atishi's dance video

February 09, 2025  12:24
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticised the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, after the AAP leader was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly elections.
 
Swati Maliwal shared a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with supporters following her victory in the Kalkaji assembly seat and termed it as a "shameless display," in light of AAP's crushing defeat in the elections.
 
"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" posted Swati Maliwal on X.
 
Atishi retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.
 
Atishi's victory stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.
