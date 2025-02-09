RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


President Murmu to take holy dip at Sangam tomorrow

February 09, 2025  16:52
President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday and take a holy dip at the Sangam, her office said.

Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

"During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take holy dip and perform Pooja at Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers.   -- PTI
