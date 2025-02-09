Newly elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi LG

A day after sweeping to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party's winning candidates paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, party officials said.





The delegation included Parvesh Verma, who beat Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Bijwasan MLA Kailash Gahlot, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been elected from Gandhi Nagar.





A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said, "It was a courtesy meeting with the LG after winning the assembly elections."





Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the capital.





"I, along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly-elected 48 MLAs, wish to meet you at an early date. Please allow an appointment at your earliest convenience," Sachdeva wrote.





The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said. -- PTI