RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Newly elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi LG

February 09, 2025  19:25
image
A day after sweeping to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party's winning candidates paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, party officials said.

The delegation included Parvesh Verma, who beat Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Bijwasan MLA Kailash Gahlot, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been elected from Gandhi Nagar.

A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said, "It was a courtesy meeting with the LG after winning the assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the capital.

"I, along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly-elected 48 MLAs, wish to meet you at an early date. Please allow an appointment at your earliest convenience," Sachdeva wrote.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session
Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

LIVE! Newly elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi LG
LIVE! Newly elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi LG

2nd ODI Updates: Rohit smashes 76-ball century!
2nd ODI Updates: Rohit smashes 76-ball century!

CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong
CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong

The Congress on Sunday termed N Biren Singh's resignation from the post of Manipur chief minister as 'belated' and said people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

Day after his win, BJP MLA wants to rename Mustafabad
Day after his win, BJP MLA wants to rename Mustafabad

Newly-elected BJP MLA Mohan Bisht has proposed changing the name of the Mustafabad constituency in northeast Delhi to 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri', citing the Hindu population being higher in the constituency. He justified his proposal by...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances