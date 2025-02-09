RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Medical aid to Dallewal stopped as doctors unable to find veins: Farmer bodies

February 09, 2025  20:10
image
Two prominent farmer bodies on Sunday claimed that medical aid to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been stopped for the past six days as doctors are unable to find his veins for administering intravenous drip. 

'Dallewal's medical aid has been stopped for the past six days because his veins are blocked and doctors are unable to find his veins to insert (intravenous) drip,' the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) said in a joint statement.

Convenor of SKM (Non-Political), Dhallewal has been on a fast-unto-death on the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year, seeking legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, among other demands.

He started getting medical aid after a Centre government delegation led by joint secretary (agriculture) Priya Ranjan on January 18 invited SKM (Non-Political) and KMM for talks to discuss their demands in Chandigarh on February 14.

However, Dallewal did not end his fast and was being given intravenous fluids.

A team of government doctors has been deputed at the Khanauri protest site. 

Dallewal earlier said that he would not end his fast-unto-death till the Centre accepted the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops. 

Meanwhile, both the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM are preparing to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' at Ratanpura in Rajasthan (February 11), Khanauri border (February 12), and Shambhu border (February 13) to mark the completion of one year of the ongoing protest.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping on the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session
Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

LIVE! Newly elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi LG
LIVE! Newly elected BJP MLAs meet Delhi LG

2nd ODI Updates: Rohit smashes 76-ball century!
2nd ODI Updates: Rohit smashes 76-ball century!

CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong
CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong

The Congress on Sunday termed N Biren Singh's resignation from the post of Manipur chief minister as 'belated' and said people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

Day after his win, BJP MLA wants to rename Mustafabad
Day after his win, BJP MLA wants to rename Mustafabad

Newly-elected BJP MLA Mohan Bisht has proposed changing the name of the Mustafabad constituency in northeast Delhi to 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri', citing the Hindu population being higher in the constituency. He justified his proposal by...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances