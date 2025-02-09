RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Manipur Guv orders assembly session 'null and void'

February 09, 2025  21:56
image
The 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence from February 10, has been declared 'null and void' with immediate effect, according to a notice issued by assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh on Sunday.

'In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby order that the previous directive to summon the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has yet to commence, is hereby declared null and void with immediate effect,' the notice added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session
Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

LIVE! Delhi polls were 'free, fair, and transparent': EC
LIVE! Delhi polls were 'free, fair, and transparent': EC

Massive traffic on Kumbh route; Sangam station closed
Massive traffic on Kumbh route; Sangam station closed

A severe traffic congestion extending for kilometers was witnessed on the routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asking the government to make emergency arrangements for the...

PIX: Rohit's ton powers India to series win vs England
PIX: Rohit's ton powers India to series win vs England

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England at the Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, on Sunday.

CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong
CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong

The Congress on Sunday termed N Biren Singh's resignation from the post of Manipur chief minister as 'belated' and said people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances