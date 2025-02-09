RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'It is exit for Kejriwal': BJP leaders hail Delhi win

February 09, 2025  08:43
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan hailed the party's historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, stating that the results marked the "exit" of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and highlighted the INDIA alliance's inability to "contest unitedly", following the BJP's decisive return to power after 27 years.
 
"After a quarter century, we are able to win Delhi elections. I thank our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for his good governance and for giving the people hope that the same good governance would be delivered to Delhi also," Soundarajan told ANI on Saturday.
 
The BJP leader said that the Delhi election results signify an "exit" for Kejriwal, who also lost his New Delhi assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.
 
"As exit polls predicted, it is an exit for Kejriwal, and this will lead to a split in the INDIA alliance. Even the DMK should be worried because they are unable to contest unitedly, as the INDIA alliance and Congress, which had 40 percent of the votes in 2008, now have almost a hat-trick zero," the BJP leader said.
 
"Really, we are happy about our victory," She said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told ANI, "Forming a government with 48 seats is historic. We thank the people of Delhi and we will now work for the betterment of Delhi. We will make Delhi a world-class capital city."

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed their support and underlined the BJP's commitment to transforming the city.
 
"This overwhelming mandate is a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relentless efforts of our dedicated party workers. Under his guidance, the double-engine government will now propel Delhi towards becoming one of the world's best cities," he stated. 
 
The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. 

The Congress continued its dismal run. -- ANI
