RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

His wife...: Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry

February 09, 2025  09:04
image
United States President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status.
 
In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Harry.
 
 "I don't want to do that," he said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," Trump added.
 
 Trump's statement comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over Harry's potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added.
 
The New York Post also stated that Trump took the opportunity to express admiration for Harry's estranged older brother, Prince William, calling him "a great young man." The two had met privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in December 2024, a meeting that stood in stark contrast to Trump's strained relationship with Harry and his wife.
 
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Trump. 

Meghan Markle referred to him as "divisive" and "misogynistic" in previous public statements, while Trump has regularly ridiculed Harry, claiming that the prince is "whipped" by Meghan. 

"I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump remarked in a previous interview, the New York Post reported.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP storms to power in Delhi after 26 yrs as AAP bites dust
BJP storms to power in Delhi after 26 yrs as AAP bites dust

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority on the back of a hyper localised campaign and Prime Minister...

LIVE! His wife...: Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry
LIVE! His wife...: Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry

Delhi: Buzz over BJP's CM pick; Pravesh key contender
Delhi: Buzz over BJP's CM pick; Pravesh key contender

The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections has sparked speculation over who will lead the next government. Several prominent leaders, including Pravesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pawan Sharma, Vijender Gupta, and Satish Upadhyay, are in...

Behind BJP's Delhi triumph: RSS' quiet campaign
Behind BJP's Delhi triumph: RSS' quiet campaign

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) went all out to persuade voters to elect an effective and accountable government for the progress of the national capital, contributing to the BJP's...

0,0,0: Cong draws a blank for 3rd time in Delhi
0,0,0: Cong draws a blank for 3rd time in Delhi

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances