His wife...: Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status.

In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Harry.

"I don't want to do that," he said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," Trump added.

Trump's statement comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over Harry's potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added.

The New York Post also stated that Trump took the opportunity to express admiration for Harry's estranged older brother, Prince William, calling him "a great young man." The two had met privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in December 2024, a meeting that stood in stark contrast to Trump's strained relationship with Harry and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Trump.





Meghan Markle referred to him as "divisive" and "misogynistic" in previous public statements, while Trump has regularly ridiculed Harry, claiming that the prince is "whipped" by Meghan.





"I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump remarked in a previous interview, the New York Post reported.