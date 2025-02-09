RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire breaks out at Bandra Terminus coach depot in Mumbai; no injuries

February 09, 2025  01:01
A minor fire broke out in a storeroom at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus coaching depot here on Saturday night and was put out quickly, officials said. 

There is no report of any injury to anyone due to the fire, a WR spokesperson said. 

The fire started around 10.35 pm in a storeroom of the coach depot, located close to the Khar station. 

The Mumbai fire brigade sent three fire engines to the spot. 

With the help of the depot staff, the firefighters quickly brought the situation under control and extinguished the flames, he said. 

The fire was confined to a non-passenger area and did not cause any damage or disrupt train operations, railway officials said. -- PTI
