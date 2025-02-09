RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi polls were 'free, fair, and transparent': EC

February 09, 2025  22:52
image
The Election Commission submitted the Due Constitution Notification for the Delhi Assembly polls to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking the conclusion of what it termed a 'free, fair, and transparent democratic exercise'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while Aam Aadmi Party -- which had won 62 assembly constituencies in 2020 and 67 in 2015 -- saw its tally plunge to 22. 

The Congress drew a blank for the third consecutive time.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECI said the notification containing the list of newly elected candidates was handed over to the LG by Principal Secretary Ajoy Kumar and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz.

'With this, the electoral process for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 has been successfully completed,' the poll panel said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly took place on February 5, with counting held on February 8.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session
Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

LIVE! Delhi polls were 'free, fair, and transparent': EC
LIVE! Delhi polls were 'free, fair, and transparent': EC

Massive traffic on Kumbh route; Sangam station closed
Massive traffic on Kumbh route; Sangam station closed

A severe traffic congestion extending for kilometers was witnessed on the routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asking the government to make emergency arrangements for the...

PIX: Rohit's ton powers India to series win vs England
PIX: Rohit's ton powers India to series win vs England

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England at the Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, on Sunday.

CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong
CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong

The Congress on Sunday termed N Biren Singh's resignation from the post of Manipur chief minister as 'belated' and said people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances