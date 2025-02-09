Delhi CM oath taking after Modi's return from US: Sources

The oath ceremony of the new Delhi chief minister is likely to take place next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, BJP leaders said.





The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats.





The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.





While the BJP leadership is yet to announce its choice for the Chief Minister's post, newly elected New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma is being seen as the frontrunner after he emerged as a giant slayer by defeating Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.





Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community.





Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.