Delhi CM Atishi to resign today

February 09, 2025  11:02
image
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is set to resign from her post at 11 am on Sunday, following the BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi assembly elections. 

She will submit her resignation to the LG Secretariat.

Atishi, a key strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party, managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

However, her victory was one of the few bright spots for AAP in an otherwise disastrous election, where senior leaders including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal suffered shocking defeats.
