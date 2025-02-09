Dad beats 14-yr-old to death for coming home late

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Choutuppal town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.





The incident occurred on Saturday night when the boy, a ninth-grade student, returned home after attending a school function. His father questioned him for coming home late, they said.





The man then allegedly hit his son on the chest, Choutuppal police said, citing a preliminary investigation. Though the boy was rushed to a hospital, he died on the way, police added.





The accused was reportedly in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident, police said.





Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, a murder case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI