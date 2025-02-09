RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong was ready for pre-poll alliance with AAP: JKPCC chief

February 09, 2025  21:29
image
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday said the Congress was ready for a pre-poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly elections but its convenor Arvind Kejriwal refused.

"Congress was always ready to go in alliance but it is Arvind Kejriwal who refused to be part of the alliance. He was not ready for a joint election," he said.

Karra said the results of the Delhi Assembly polls were distressing but it was clear that any opposition alliance would be incomplete without the Congress.

"One thing that has emerged out of this whole process is that as far as INDIA bloc is concerned, I think it is a message to all the constituents that without the Congress, you cannot do anything," he said.

"In my opinion, the results are a message for the INDIA bloc that if we have to fight the menace of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), without the Congress it won't be possible. They must not get into petty issues. I hope that this message, which is very loud and clear, will reach the constituents of INDIA bloc," he added.

Karra said the Congress party has always been making sacrifices.

"Even in Jammu and Kashmir, we made a sacrifice. But if they still feel going solo is the option, then they should be ready for results like Delhi," he said.

The Congress leader said the outcome of the Delhi polls was the defeat of Kejriwal.

"It was a defeat of Kejriwal, his high-headedness that he could do miracles without the Congress. His arrogance cost him the government. Had he continued to fight in alliance, the BJP would not have come to power in Delhi," he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur Guv orders assembly session 'null and void'
LIVE! Manipur Guv orders assembly session 'null and void'

Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session
Manipur CM resigns on eve of assembly session

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, officials said.

ODI Updates: Rohit's century lifts India to series win
ODI Updates: Rohit's century lifts India to series win

CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong
CM's resignation belated, Manipuris now await...: Cong

The Congress on Sunday termed N Biren Singh's resignation from the post of Manipur chief minister as 'belated' and said people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

Viral outbreak at Surat schools, 150 students ill
Viral outbreak at Surat schools, 150 students ill

As many as 150 students of three government residential schools located within one campus in Gujarat's Surat district suffered from a viral infection and 18 of them, all girls, were hospitalised with fever, officials said Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances