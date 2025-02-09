RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP to form SIT to probe corruption under AAP in Delhi

February 09, 2025  13:34
A day after storming to power in Delhi following a gap of more than 26 years, the BJP on Saturday announced to form a Special Investigation Team at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government to probe corruption cases.
 
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the party has "zero tolerance" for corruption and those involved in scams will be held accountable.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many times, and so did we, the CAG report will be presented during the first Cabinet meeting. We will also form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all corruption cases," Sachdeva told PTI.

Commenting on the BJP sweeping Delhi polls with 48 seats in the 70-member House, Sachdeva credited Prime Minister Modi and BJP president J P Nadda for guiding the party to success.

He emphasised that Delhi's voters backed the BJP for development, expressing confidence in Modi's leadership.

On the rout of the Congress which drew a blank for the third time in a row, Sachdeva said despite being a historically significant party, it has suffered a major downfall and should "work harder".

Regarding the BJP's chief ministerial face for Delhi, Sachdeva said the party follows a systematic approach and leaves such decisions to the central leadership, as was seen in other states. 
