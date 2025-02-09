BJP credits campaign songs too for Delhi triumph

The BJP's success in the Delhi assembly polls was aided by various factors, including its popular campaign songs, two of which were rendered by party MP Manoj Tiwari.

The BJP profusely used four songs during its month-long campaign for the elections held on February 5, party leaders said after results of the polls were declared on Saturday.

"Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye" (change not excuses needed), sung by Tiwari, became the campaign's most popular track conveying the message of change in Delhi that later on became an integral part of BJP's political attacks on Kejriwal led AAP's failures in the national capital, said party leader Neel Kant Bakshi.

Bakshi, creative director of all four songs, including those voiced by Amit Dhull and former Azamgarh MP and Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua", said political messaging, catchy lyrics and rhythmic beats were crucial elements of these video songs.

The BJP on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority. The BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats at stake. -- PTI