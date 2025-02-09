RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bengaluru Police stops Ed Sheeran's street show

February 09, 2025  15:59
image
Bengaluru Police on Sunday morning halted British musician Ed Sheeran's live street performance in the city, citing lack of permission by the popular singer-songwriter.
 
The police stopped the gig, which was underway at Church Street, when the Grammy winner was midway into the performance of his chartbuster Shape of You.

In one of the clips, Sheeran -- who performed in Bengaluru on Saturday night and will once again take the stage in the city on Sunday evening -- can be seen arriving with his security personnel at the venue when he was greeted by cheering onlookers.

"We were going to play more than one song but we're being asked to play one song," he said on the microphone, before he started strumming the interlude of Shape of You on his guitar.

Just before he could finish the refrain of the song, a policeman stepped in and pulled the cables attached to the microphone and musical instruments.
A senior police official of the Cubbon Park police station said Sheeran was performing "without any permission so they had to stop".

"The police got there because someone had complained of public nuisance," he told PTI, adding if the musician and his team had the permit they could have shown it to the cops.

Church Street is a busy area in Bengaluru known for its nightlife and cultural events. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Jadeja takes 3; England 304 all out
2nd ODI Updates: Jadeja takes 3; England 304 all out

LIVE! President Murmu to take holy dip at Sangam tomorrow
LIVE! President Murmu to take holy dip at Sangam tomorrow

Rohit Sharma's Temper Flares
Rohit Sharma's Temper Flares

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana Face Rohit Sharma's Wrath

'Kumbh is not a hub of glamour and 5-star culture'
'Kumbh is not a hub of glamour and 5-star culture'

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh last month, many influencers, models and actors have had their brief moment in the sun of virality: model-turned-sadhvi Harsha Richaria, garland seller Mona Lisa, 'IIT baba' Abhay Singh and actor...

5L ineligible women dropped from Ladki Bahin scheme
5L ineligible women dropped from Ladki Bahin scheme

Of the 5 lakh women who were deemed ineligible, 1.5 lakh were found to be above the age of 65, while 1.6 lakh either had a four-wheeler or were beneficiaries of other government schemes like the Namo Shetkari Yojana, the official said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances