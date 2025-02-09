RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Atishi meets Delhi L-G, resigns as CM

February 09, 2025  11:48
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after her Aam Aadmi Party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.
 
Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. 

The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

Atishi took oath as chief minister in September last year after AAP convenor and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post amid corruption allegations against him. -- PTI
