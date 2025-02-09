RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal secures highest victory margin in Delhi polls

February 09, 2025  00:10
Even as the Aam Aadmi Party lost the Delhi assembly election, its candidate from Matiala Mahal secured the highest winning margin of 42,724 votes, followed by the party's Seelampur candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad who won by 42,477 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.     

According to the ECI data, AAP's Prem Chauhan secured Deoli with a 36,680 vote margin and Imran Hussain bagged Ballimaran seat with 29,823 votes.    

Meanwhile, the BJP made strong gains in Rohini, Uttam Nagar, and Najafgarh. 

Vijender Gupta delivered the party's biggest win in Rohini with a 37,816-vote margin, followed by Pawan Sharma who won Uttam Nagar seat with 29,740 votes and Neelam Pahalwan in Najafgarh with 29,009 vote margin.    

The closest contests were in Sangam Vihar and Trilokpuri, where BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Ravi Kant won by just 344 and 392 votes, respectively recorded as the lowest winning margin. -- PTI
