12 Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The gunfight broke out at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said.