12 Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

February 09, 2025  11:31
image
Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.
 
The gunfight broke out at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.
 
"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said.
 
Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway in the area and further details were awaited, he added. -- PTI
