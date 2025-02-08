RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Zero in three polls, Cong let down Dikshit's legacy'

February 08, 2025  16:13
Sheila Dikshit was a three-term Delhi CM
Sheila Dikshit was a three-term Delhi CM
Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha shares this post on X:
"Zero seats in 3 consecutive state assembly elections in #Delhi is unforgivable. This, after the late Sheila Dikshit won three solid  mandates ( 1998, 2003, 2008) and literally transformed Delhi. She only lost because of negative perceptions about the UPA government. 
"The Congress has let down her legacy. Like a football coach loses his job after a rough season, there must be consequences for this terrible performance. Besides lowering the morale and spirit of the Congress workers and supporters pan-India, it weakens the fight of the opposition to safeguard democracy and protect our constitutional obligations. 
Is anybody listening in the Congress??"   

A reaction from the BJP's Rajnath Singh on the Delhi win.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdev and party workers on the BJP's apparent victory in the national capital almost after 27 years. 
 
In a post on X, Singh stated that the people of Delhi have given their trust and blessing to BJP almost after 27 years. 
 
"After almost 27 years, the people of Delhi have given their trust and blessings to BJP. For this, I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi," he posted on X.
 
