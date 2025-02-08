RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Youth held for raping 5-yr-old girl in MP's Chhatarpur

February 08, 2025  23:45
image
A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police officer said on Saturday.  

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Harpalpur police station in the district on Friday. 

According to family members, the accused lured the victim to provide chocolate and then exploited her.  

Later on, when the minor told her family members about the incident, they approached the police station with her and lodged a complaint against the accused in the evening on the same day.  

Taking a prompt action into the matter, the police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.  

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh told ANI, "The incident took place under Harpalpur police station limits on Friday in which, the family members of the victim along with her reached the police station and told the police that their daughter was raped. It was a serious and a sensitive issue, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO into the matter."  

After that, the police began a search to nab the accused and within a few hours, the police team succeeded in arresting the accused. 

The accused lives in the same locality and is known to the family due to which, the minor child has gone with him and the incident happened, the officer said.  

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. --  ANI                        
