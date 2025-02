AAP candidate from Patparganj seat Avadh Ojha says, "I want to congratulate my party, the workers, people of Patparganj and the leaders for expressing confidence in me. I secured second position, but next time, I will try to bring myself to the top. The only mistake I did was that due to lack of time, I could not meet people personally, but still, I take full responsibility of the defeat." He lost to Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP.