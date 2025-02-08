RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Who will be next CM of Delhi? Parvesh Verma says...

February 08, 2025  17:29
image
Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, said the party's leadership will decide the next chief minister of Delhi.

Parvesh Verma, former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma's son, also thanked people and called it 'the victory of the people of the national capital'.

"This is not just my victory, this is the victory of the people of Delhi, who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks, and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me.

"Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president J P Nadda, we will work tirelessly to bring a real change in Delhi. This mandate is a clear message that people want honest, transparent, and development-driven politics. My commitment to serve with integrity and dedication remains unwavering," Verma said.

Verma, former MP of West Delhi constituency, further said that a 'new chapter began for Delhi' and together, 'we will build a brighter future'.

Verma alleged that Kejriwal did not work in Delhi in last 11 years.

"All the work was on paper and advertisements. The people of Delhi have shown their faith in Modi. This is the win of Modi's work he has done in Delhi and country. I thank Nadda, Shah and the party leadership which brought a good manifesto. The priority would be cleaning the Yamuna river, pollution level in Delhi, giving employment, removing traffic congestion, work in villages as well as colonies etc," he added.

AAP national convener Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes. Kejriwal won this seat in 2013, 2015, and 2020.  -- PTI
