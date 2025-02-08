Welfare policies necessary, not sufficient: Yogendra Yadav





Yogendra Yadav posts: A moral shattering defeat for AAP in Delhi is not a moment for vicarious pleasure, as it helps the BJP in its quest for 'total dominance'. It's a setback for all those who hoped for alternative politics from this experiment. It's a setback for the entire opposition. It teaches us that welfare policies are necessary but not sufficient, that anti-corruption crusaders have to be extra vigilant about their own image, that you cannot defeat the BJP by copying its ideology. Time for INDIA bloc leaders to set aside one-upmanship, forge an alternative agenda and join hands in defending the republic."

A lesson from psephologist and a former founding member of AAP who was expelled from the party in 2015, about being the bigger person.