'Victory of policies of world's most popular leader'

February 08, 2025  15:08
Vice chairman of NDMC and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal says, "This is the victory of the policies of the world's most popular leader, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the public has faith in him. This victory is the victory of Modi's guarantee. Delhi has finally bid farewell to 'AAP-da'. The people of Delhi want a double-engine government. Now Delhi too, like Haryana and Maharashtra, our Delhi will now become number one Delhi."
The BJP coined a new word for AAP, 'Aapda (crisis)', which Modi repeated constantly during the election campaign to show how Delhi residents's lives had become miserable under AAP's 11-year rule.

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

