Today Delhi, tomorrow Kerala: BJP leader

February 08, 2025  20:18
Buoyed with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the assembly elections in Delhi, party leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be ready for a similar outcome in Kerala.

"Today Delhi, tomorrow Kerala," Muraleedharan said, while speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, adding that the poll outcome in the national capital was an indication of the fate that awaits those who are corrupt.

The BJP leader alleged that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the liquor scam and other corrupt activities and the people did not believe his claims of being targeted politically by his opponents.

He said the poll results were also a message 'that people will sweep away the corrupt persons from power'.

"This win is against corruption and arrogance," he added.

Muraleedharan also claimed that the people of Delhi wanted a 'double engine' government after seeing the administration by the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The BJP leader also contended that Kejriwal was a close friend of Vijayan and one of the persons allegedly involved in the Delhi liquor scam was given the responsibility of setting up a brewery unit in Palakkad district of the state. 

"The Delhi poll results should be a lesson for Pinarayi Vijayan as to the fate that awaits corrupt persons. It also indicates that Kerala will deliver a similar verdict," he said.

Of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, the BJP has won 40 seats and the AAP 19, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

The BJP is all set to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years. -- PTI
