Soldiers on patrolling duty fired upon near LoC

February 08, 2025  17:20
image
Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said.

There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said.

They said the Indian troops were on patrolling duty in a forward village in the Keri sector when a few rounds were fired by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the border, apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into this side.

The Army troops also fired a few rounds in retaliation, and subsequently the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area, the officials said.  -- PTI
