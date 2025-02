Marwah won by just 675 votes.

On winning the Delhi Elections from the Jangpura assembly constituency, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah says, "I thank PM Narendra Modi, Virendraa Sachdeva and JP Nadda for considering me worthy enough to contest the election against Manish Sisodia. Manish Sisodia admitted to me that he needed Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for him because he considered me a strong opponent."