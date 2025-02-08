



"During the campaign, we saw that Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home... It was her family and she looked after it for 15 years...," said Latika Dikshit Latika Dikshit, who campaigned for his brother Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly seat, said that during campaigning they listened to the problems of the people and got to know that Arvind Kejriwal hasn't visited his constituency in the last 10 years.





She highlighted the stark contrast between her mother's tenure and the current state of affairs. She pointed out that the current Chief Minister has not visited his constituency in the last 10 years, which has resulted in a significant decline in basic amenities like roads, water, and electricity.





"We listened to the problems of the people and we came to know that the CM had not even visited his constituency in the last 10 years... The condition of the roads is poor, there is no water or electricity... If the condition of central Delhi is this, I don't even want to think how the rest of the Delhi is...," Latika said.





Latika Dikshit's brother Sandeep Dikshit. Dikshit contested against BJP's Parvesh Verma and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. -- ANI

As the counting began for Delhi assembly polls on Saturday Latika Dikshit, daughter of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit observed that her mother's legacy continues to live on in the hearts of Delhi's residents. Sheila Dikshit, who served as the Chief Minister for 15 years, is still remembered fondly for her efforts in developing the city.