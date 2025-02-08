Rashtrapati Bhavan announces new guard ceremony





Guests, Gupta says, will witness a 'dynamic visual and musical performance, with the backdrop of Rashtrapati Bhavan'.





The ceremony will comprise a display of formal military drills by the troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard, and the troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band.





President Murmu will witness the inaugural show on February 16.

Navika Gupta, deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, informs us that the change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will take place in a new format with increased seating capacity from February 22.