People's power supreme: PM on Delhi win

February 08, 2025  15:02
People's power is supreme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as the BJP headed for a big win in the Delhi assembly elections. Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better. Development and good governance have won, the prime minister said as he thanked Delhi's voters for giving the BJP a historic win. 

"We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India," he added.

Modi said he was proud of BJP workers who toiled day and night for such a massive mandate. "We will now be dedicated to the service of the people of Delhi with more strength," he added. 

The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi as the party was headed for a nearly two-third majority in the 70-member assembly. PTI
