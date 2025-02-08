People have shown faith in Modi's guarantee: CM Dhami





CM Dhami said he witnessed the growing anger against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government in recent years, with public sentiment demanding a shift. Chief Minister Dhami also expressed confidence that with this change, Delhi will now see all-round development and citizens will receive their due rights. -- ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday asserted that the people of Delhi have placed their trust in Modi's guarantee, leading to a decisive mandate for change.