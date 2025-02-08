People have shown faith in Modi's guarantee: CM Dhami

People have shown faith in Modi's guarantee: CM DhamiFebruary 08, 2025 15:54
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday asserted that the people of Delhi have placed their trust in Modi's guarantee, leading to a decisive mandate for change.
CM Dhami said he witnessed the growing anger against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government in recent years, with public sentiment demanding a shift. Chief Minister Dhami also expressed confidence that with this change, Delhi will now see all-round development and citizens will receive their due rights. -- ANI