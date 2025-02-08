RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

People have shown faith in Modi's guarantee: CM Dhami

February 08, 2025  15:54
image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday asserted that the people of Delhi have placed their trust in Modi's guarantee, leading to a decisive mandate for change. 

CM Dhami said he witnessed the growing anger against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government in recent years, with public sentiment demanding a shift. Chief Minister Dhami also expressed confidence that with this change, Delhi will now see all-round development and citizens will receive their due rights. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Zero in three polls, Cong let down Dikshit's legacy'
LIVE! 'Zero in three polls, Cong let down Dikshit's legacy'

BJP wins big in Delhi after 27 years, rout for AAP
BJP wins big in Delhi after 27 years, rout for AAP

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

Delhi secretariat sealed after big BJP victory
Delhi secretariat sealed after big BJP victory

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without the department's prior permission.

Exit polls get BJP's 'capital gains' right
Exit polls get BJP's 'capital gains' right

Most exit polls for the Delhi Assembly elections indicate a strong lead for the BJP, with the ruling AAP trailing behind. According to Election Commission trends, the BJP is projected to win 20 seats and lead in another 27, while AAP has...

What Kejriwal, Atishi said after AAP rout in Delhi polls
What Kejriwal, Atishi said after AAP rout in Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded his party's defeat in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances