Of six seats in 2020 riot-hit northeast Delhi, BJP, AAP win 3 each

February 08, 2025  19:59
Six constituencies of northeast Delhi that were affected by the 2020 riots witnessed a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party, with both parties winning three seats each.

In Seelampur, AAP's Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated the BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma by a margin of 42,477 votes.

Ahmad received 59.21 per cent of the votes polls while Sharma got 27.38 per cent of the vote share.

While the Congress' Abdul Rehman, who was the sitting MLA from the seat but had switched sides after being denied ticket by AAP, got only 12.4 per cent votes.

Besides Seelampur, AAP was victorious in Babarpur and Gokalpur while the BJP won Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda.

AAP's Delhi convenor and minister in Delhi government Gopal Rai retained his Babarpur seat by a margin of 18,994 votes.

He got 53.19 per cent vote share while his opponent, the BJP's Anil Kumar Vashisht got 39.33 per cent of the votes polled in the seat.

The Congress' Mohammad Ishraq Khan came third with only 8,797 votes. AAP also won the Gokalpur seat where party candidate Surendra Kumar beat the BJP's Praveen Nimesh by a margin 8,207 votes.

The BJP's Ajay Mahawar won the Ghonda seat by a margin of 26,058 votes. 

His vote share was 56.96 per cent. His opponent AAP's Gaurav Sharma bagged 38.41 per cent vote share.

The Karawal Nagar was won by the BJP's Kapil Mishra.

He defeated AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi's by 23,355 votes. The BJP's and AAP's vote share in the constituency was 53.39 per cent and 41.78 per cent respectively.

The Congress got only 1.95 per cent votes in this seat. BJP candidate from Mustafabad Mohan Singh Bisht won by a margin of 17,578 votes.

AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan was in second position with 67,637 votes, while AIMIM's Mohammad Tahir Hussain was in the third spot with 33,474 votes. -- PTI
LIVE! Modi reaches BJP headquarters to celebrate Delhi win
LIVE! Modi reaches BJP headquarters to celebrate Delhi win

Localised campaign helped BJP dislodge AAP from power
Localised campaign helped BJP dislodge AAP from power

The BJP's hyper-local campaign targeting the AAP's loyal base among the poor, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's depiction of Delhi's ruling party as "AAP-da" (disaster), proved decisive in the Delhi assembly elections. This...

Will Atishi emerge as AAP's new face after Kejri's loss?
Will Atishi emerge as AAP's new face after Kejri's loss?

Atishi, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has retained the Kalkaji Assembly seat in the Delhi elections. She defeated her BJP rival, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, by a margin of 3,521 votes. Atishi's win comes as a relief for...

How BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal
How BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-slayer on Saturday with his victory against Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat by a margin of...

Social media flooded with memes mocking AAP after rout
Social media flooded with memes mocking AAP after rout

Social media has been buzzing with memes mocking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's 2023 prediction that BJP will need another birth to win the Delhi elections. The BJP's victory in the recent elections has turned Kejriwal's...

