BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "This is the victory of the work done by PM Narendra Modi in the villages. The lives of those who lived in Sheesh Mahal have been ruined, their pride has been shattered. A historic victory was achieved in Milkipur today. This shows how angry the people of Ayodhya were. Modi-Yogi's magic worked. There's never a CM face in BJP. None of the other BJP CMs knew that they would become the Chief Minister."