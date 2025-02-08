RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi to address BJP workers shortly at party hq

February 08, 2025  18:10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers at their party headquarters soon.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi...He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," party's Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva told ANI.

Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside party's office in New Delhi as poll trends pojected an apparent win for the BJP, which will mark a return of the party to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years.
