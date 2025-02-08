RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Massive fire breaks out in J-K's Sonmarg market

February 08, 2025  22:30
image
A massive fire broke out in the market of the famous resort town of Sonmarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The fire, which started from a restuarant quickly spread to the adjacent shops in the Sonmarg market, they said.

Fire tenders are on the spot, working to bring the fire under control, officials added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance.

'Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonmarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery,' Abdullah posted on X.   -- PTI
