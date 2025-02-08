RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal spoke of character but was involved...: Anna

February 08, 2025  11:54
image
On Delhi Election Results, social activist Anna Hazare says, "I have been saying it for a long that while contesting the election -- the candidate must have a character, good ideas and have no dent on image. But, they (AAP) didn't get that. They got tangled in liquor and money -- his (Arvind Kejriwal) image was dented because of it and that's why they are getting fewer votes in the election... 

"People saw that he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about character but gets involved in liquor. In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain truth. When a meeting was held, I decided that I would not be part of the party -- and I have remained away from that day."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kejriwal spoke of character but was involved...: Anna
LIVE! Kejriwal spoke of character but was involved...: Anna

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

BJP set for comeback in Delhi after 27 years
BJP set for comeback in Delhi after 27 years

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 46 seats in early trends while Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in 24, as per data on the Election Commission website, as counting of votes was underway for the assembly election in Delhi on Saturday....

And The BJP Names For Delhi CM Are...
And The BJP Names For Delhi CM Are...

With the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear winner in the Delhi assembly elections, meet the BJP aspirants for the chief minister's post.

'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah jabs AAP, Cong
'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah jabs AAP, Cong

The sharp remark was intended after Congress and AAP's decision to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies under the INDIA bloc banner.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances