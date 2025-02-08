Kejriwal spoke of character but was involved...: Anna





"People saw that he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about character but gets involved in liquor. In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain truth. When a meeting was held, I decided that I would not be part of the party -- and I have remained away from that day."

On Delhi Election Results, social activist Anna Hazare says, "I have been saying it for a long that while contesting the election -- the candidate must have a character, good ideas and have no dent on image. But, they (AAP) didn't get that. They got tangled in liquor and money -- his (Arvind Kejriwal) image was dented because of it and that's why they are getting fewer votes in the election...