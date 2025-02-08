Kejriwal regains lead; Atishi, Sisodia trail





The BJP is currently leading on 42 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.





AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 343.





AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes.Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 1149 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.