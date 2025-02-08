Kejriwal can finally take dip in Yamuna when we win: BJP

Kejriwal can finally take dip in Yamuna when we win: BJPFebruary 08, 2025 12:19
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on the Delhi results: "When the Yamuna river gets cleaned under the leadership of the BJP government in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will get an opportunity to take a dip in the river which he could not take during his tenure. These were not just Delhi's elections. This was an election for a change in the politics of India. Now the Opposition will cry that EVMs were rigged or will run to form another alliance."