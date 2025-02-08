RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kejriwal can finally take dip in Yamuna when we win: BJP

February 08, 2025  12:19
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on the Delhi results: "When the Yamuna river gets cleaned under the leadership of the BJP government in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will get an opportunity to take a dip in the river which he could not take during his tenure. These were not just Delhi's elections. This was an election for a change in the politics of India. Now the Opposition will cry that EVMs were rigged or will run to form another alliance."
To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the BJP's vote share was 47.01 per cent till 11.55 am while AAP's stood at 43.16 per cent.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear winner in the Delhi assembly elections, meet the BJP aspirants for the chief minister's post.

'AAP lost as it failed to understand the need to serve people selflessly and took the wrong path. Money took the front seat which dented AAP's image, leading to its defeat'

