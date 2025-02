AAP'S top leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Chief Minister Atishi, are trailing from their respective seats, suggest early trends. Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, is trailing the BJP's Parvesh Verma, while his close aide Sisodia, former education minister of Delhi, is trailing from Jangpura. Atishi is also trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji.