RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

In touch with US to work on Rana's surrender: MEA

February 08, 2025  00:25
image
India on Friday said it is in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of the surrender of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana as he has "exhausted all legal avenues" in the United States.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said this in response to a query on Rana's extradition. 

"I think from recent developments, you would be aware that Mr Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States, with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal, and therefore we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities, and we will update you as soon as we hear further on this particular matter," he said. 

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India. India had earlier said that it was working with American authorities for the early extradition of Rana. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In touch with US to work on Rana's surrender: MEA
LIVE! In touch with US to work on Rana's surrender: MEA

AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow
AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

EC refuses to upload booth-wise votes: Kejriwal
EC refuses to upload booth-wise votes: Kejriwal

On the eve of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission (EC) of refusing to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each...

64-year-old woman is Mumbai's first GBS case
64-year-old woman is Mumbai's first GBS case

Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in a 64-year-old woman. The patient, who resides in Andheri east, was hospitalized with a history of fever and diarrhea followed by...

TN governor cannot sit on bills without communicating: SC
TN governor cannot sit on bills without communicating: SC

The Supreme Court raised concerns about a potential stalemate in Tamil Nadu due to the Governor's delay in assenting to bills passed by the state assembly. The court questioned the Governor's actions, noting that he should have...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances