'If only AAP, Congress had fought together'

February 08, 2025  12:36
Firecrackers outside the BJP office in Delhi
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday weighed in on the Delhi Election trends, saying that the early results show a sharp competition between the BJP and the opposition parties.

Raut said that if the Congress and AAP had allied, the outcome might have been very different. He emphasised that both the Congress and AAP have the same political opponent -- the BJP -- but unfortunately, they chose to fight individually rather than join forces.

"The early trends show a sharp competition. Had Congress and AAP been together, the results may have been different... The political opponent of AAP and Congress is BJP. Both of them fought to keep BJP from coming to power, but they fought individually. If they had been together then BJP's defeat must have been confirmed in the first hour (of counting)," said Raut.

He also made serious allegations against the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling BJP-led NDA government in the Centre. Raut claimed that the EC has been turning a blind eye to serious concerns, including voter list fraud and a new "Maharashtra pattern" that's been implemented in Delhi.

Speaking to media, Raut said, "We held a press conference to discuss the attitude of the Election Commission and the government regarding the elections. How fraud is happening in the voter list and how this new Maharashtra pattern has been created. I also said that the Maharashtra pattern has been implemented in Delhi as well," Raut said. -- ANI
