God punishes those who harm women: Swati Maliwal





Maliwal's remarks are a veiled reference to the assault case, wherein she alleged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of 'assaulting' her at the then CM's residence. However, it is pertinent to note that despite being a sharp critic of AAP and Kejriwal since the episode, she has still not left the party.





"If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that," Maliwal told ANI.





Launching a blistering attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Maliwal stated that even Ravan's pride was shattered, and "he is only Kejriwal." "Ego and pride doesn't last long. Even Ravan's pride was shattered, but then again he is only Arvind Kejriwal," she said.





Highlighting the reasons behind AAP losing the elections, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that they have lost the elections because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution, poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities. She further congratulated the BJP and affirmed hope that they would work to fulfil their promises.





"Today, Delhi has become dustbin...It's because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution and the condition of the streets, that Arvind Kejriwal himself has lost his seat. They (AAP) think that they can lie and people will believe in them...People should do what they say but our (AAP) leadership forgot that and deviated from what they used to say... I congratulate the BJP. People have voted for them with hope - and they should work to fulfil that..." Maliwal asserted.





As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi. -- ANI

