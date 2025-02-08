RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Exit polls are written in BJP HQ: AAP

February 08, 2025  08:41
AAP MLA and candidate from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti says, "I have served the people for 11 years, hence, I am neither worried about the elections nor the results. The exit polls are made in BJP headquarters, there is nothing to worry about." 

Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains from last elections. Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party, and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.
