Dhol baaje dhol! BJP celebrates decisive lead

February 08, 2025  11:12
BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva
BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder. 

The BJP was leading in 41 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 29, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission. 

With the early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party's confidence in forming a government in the national capital. He said the next Delhi chief minister would be from the BJP and added that the central leadership would decide who it would be. -- PTI
