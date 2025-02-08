RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi: Will Congress have post-poll alliance with AAP?

February 08, 2025  08:57
image
Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no clue about any post-poll alliance of his party with Aam Aadmi Party as it is up to the high command. Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "I have no idea about the alliance. It is up to the decision of the high command. Let the counting of the votes happen."

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Delhi elections started at 8 am on Saturday. Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave BJP an edge over AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Leads: BJP: 36, AAP: 23, CONG: 1
