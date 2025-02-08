RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi voted for change, need to work harder: Priyanka

February 08, 2025  15:30
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is poised to form the government in the national capital after 27 years and also reflected on her party's dismal performance, emphasising the need to work harder.

In a message to party workers, she said they need to stay connected with the people, and address their concerns more effectively. 

"It was very obvious from all the meetings that people wanted change. They voted for change. My congratulations to those who won. For the rest of us it just means that we have to work harder, stay on the ground and be responsive to the peoples' issues," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

As the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)".

"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added. 
-- ANI
