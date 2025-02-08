RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi secretariat sealed ahead of BJP's likely win

February 08, 2025  14:11
image
General Administration Department, Government of Delhi issues a notice. "To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches," reads the notice.

In other words, the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed. 
