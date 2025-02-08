RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: Smaller parties fail to secure 1% vote share

February 08, 2025  19:40
As Bharatiya Janata Party dealt a devastating blow to the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen struggled to make an impact, failing to secure even one per cent of the vote share.

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) no vote, the AIMIM got 0.78 per cent of the vote share, the BSP 0.58 per cent, the CPI 0.2 per cent, and Janata Dal-United 0.86 per cent, according to the Election Commission data.

A total of 0.56 per cent of voters opted for None of the above (NOTA) in the polls.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which contested only two seats in the Delhi Assembly elections -- Okhla and Mustafabad -- managed to make its presence felt, with both of its candidates emerging as second runners-up. 

Both Shifa Ur Rehman Khan and Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots and currently in jail, cut into the BJP and AAP's vote share and performed better than Congress, which was relegated to fourth place. 

Meanwhile, the BSP again failed to make its presence felt in Delhi. The party contested all 70 Assembly seats but could not secure even 1 per cent of the vote share.

The BJP is set to form the government in the capital after 26 years, having secured 47 out of 70 assembly seats and leading in four more, according to Election Commission data.  -- PTI
