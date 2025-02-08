RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: Counting of EVMs begin

February 08, 2025  08:47
Counting of votes in Delhi elections began with the counting of postal ballots, EVMs were opened at 8.30 am; visuals from a counting centre in the Dwarka area. Counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies began amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital on Saturday.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz said 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants, micro-observers, and support staff trained for the process, had been deployed for the exercise. According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots will be counted first and the process of counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) begin 30 minutes later, from 8:30 am.
LIVE! Kejriwal, Atishi, Sisodia trail in early leads
Early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 42 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 26 and the Congress in one, as counting of votes continues for the assembly election in Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in...

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

MAPPED: Delhi results, constituency-wise
Here are the constituency-wise results of Delhi assembly elections.

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

