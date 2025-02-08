Delhi polls: Counting of EVMs begin





Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz said 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants, micro-observers, and support staff trained for the process, had been deployed for the exercise. According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots will be counted first and the process of counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) begin 30 minutes later, from 8:30 am.

Counting of votes in Delhi elections began with the counting of postal ballots, EVMs were opened at 8.30 am; visuals from a counting centre in the Dwarka area. Counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies began amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital on Saturday.